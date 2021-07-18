New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday evening, affecting vehicular movement at various places. Delhi to witness “Generally Cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. Heavy rain at isolated places”, as per India Meteorological Department had predicted earlier.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Delhi Could See 40,000 COVID Cases Daily, Claims BJP Leader; Asks AAP Govt to Begin Preparations

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over north India from July 18-21 and over the west coast till July 23. Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places are also very likely over Delhi and Chandigarh on July 18 and 19, it said. Also Read - Weather Forecast: Delhi, Parts of North India to Receive Heavy Rainfall on Sunday, Predicts IMD

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Mandi House Delhi to witness "Generally Cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. Heavy rain at isolated places", as per India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/Evxpahgfh0 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Delhi had received its first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected as parts of the national capital receives heavy rainfall Visuals from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) area pic.twitter.com/Hv0LTuTurQ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Isolated heavy falls are likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22 onwards.

(With inputs from agencies)