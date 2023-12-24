Vigilance Dept Seeks Explanation From Health Sec Over ‘Non-standard’ Drugs In Delhi Govt Hospitals

Delhi LG on Saturday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of “non-standard” drugs in Delhi Government Hospitals.

There were complaints of sub-standard medicines being supplied in Delhi Government hospitals. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Delhi Government Hospitals: On Saturday, 23 December, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of “non-standard” drugs in Delhi Government Hospitals run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government.

Taking the matter further, the Delhi Special Vigilance Department on Sunday wrote to the health secretary over the “Not of Standard Quality” drugs being supplied in Delhi Government Hospitals, asking to clarify how much payment has been made till now to companies and manufacturers.

“You are requested to ensure that all such drugs which have failed the prescribed norms should be immediately qualified and seized as per the due process of law on a war footing,” read the letter.

“Secondly, you are requested to ensure the followings; 1. That no further payment is made to such companies. 2. That all the failed drugs may be immediately identified and should be removed from the stock of all the hospitals where such drugs have been supplied so as to ensure that the general public are not administered with such ‘Not of Standard Quality Drugs’ 3. May also clarify since when these drugs are being procured and supplied,” it added.

The letter further read, “It is also requested to clarify as to how much payment is made till now to these companies and manufacturers and how much payment payment is pending. Besides this, you are requested to take possession of all the documents related to the procurement of drugs inter-alia including tender documents and files relating to the same immediately and provide the original copy of the same to the directorate of vigilance.”

“You are also requested to provide terms and conditions of the appointment of dealers/distributers for the execution of supply in respect of above-failed drugs. Action taken report may kindly be submitted in next 48 hour,” it added.

As mentioned, Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of “non-standard” drugs in Delhi Government Hospitals which was intimated by the Raj Niwas officials who added that in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Lt Governor mentioned that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.

To this, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the government will come out with a detailed response and alleged that there is an attempt to obstruct the work of the government through such inquiries.

“It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests. These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi Government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.

“Tested by government as well as private analysts/laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as ‘Not of Standard Quality’. These drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health and safety” and have the “potential of endangering lives of people”, read the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s note to the Chief Secretary.

“Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS and GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise”, he said.

The Lt Governor said accordingly, as proposed at “Para 35, since the matter of Mohalla Clinics is already entrusted to the CBI, this case, which may, inter alia, also involve supply of these failed ‘Not of Standard Quality’ drugs to such clinics, may also be entrusted to the central agency, especially in light of the fact that the investigation therein involves multi inter-state stakeholders including CPA- DHS, GNCTD, suppliers/dealers, manufacturers in other states and other state agencies”.

The Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a report in the matter. There were complaints of sub-standard medicines being supplied in Delhi Government hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected from the government hospitals, said Raj Niwas officials.

(With agency inputs)

