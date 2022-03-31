New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed Vikas Kumar as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Kumar, who is director (operations) in the corporation, will hold the post for a term of five years, said an order issued by Transport Department of the Delhi government.Also Read - DMRC Employee Travels 254 Metro Stations in Just 16 Hours, Enters Guinness World Record

“The Government of NCT of Delhi is pleased to appoint Vikas Kumar as Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. in accordance with terms of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of DMRC Ltd. for the period of five years with effect from April 1,” said the order. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services Will Be Available For Commuters After 2:30 PM on Holi, Says DMRC

The appointment of Kumar as managing director of the DMRC was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said the order. Also Read - DDMA Lifts All COVID-19 Curbs: What Changes in Delhi From Today. Full Details Here