Shradhha Walker’s Father 1st Public Appearance: Demands Death Penalty For Accused; Ban On Dating Apps | Details Here

The father of the deceased was addressing a press conference for the first time since this murder case surfaced.

Vikas Walker made several revelations related to the case

Shraddha Walker Murder Case; Shraddha Walker’s father, Vikas Walker, in his first appearance has revealed many details related to this murder case. The father of the deceased was addressing a press conference for the first time since this murder case surfaced. In his address to the media, he demanded the death penalty for the accused Aaftaab and also sought a ban on dating apps.

“There should be counselling and control over children who turn 18. My daughter told me before leaving my house, mein ab baalik ho gai hoon [I am now an adult]. I couldn’t say anything to her after that,” an emotional Vikas Walker said.

Shraddha’s father also slammed the Maharashtra Police for not taking any action in time which he felt could have saved his daughter’s life. “I am satisfied with the ongoing investigation but my daughter would have been alive had the police acted earlier. I initially faced problems with the Maharashtra cops,” said Walker’s father.

Here’s What Shraddha Walker’s Father Said In The Press Conference:

The combined probe conducted by Delhi Police & Vasai police is going well. Still, Vasai Police, Nalasopara police showed laxity in the investigation which is unfortunate. Aaftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab. Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same. I expect a similar lesson for Aaftab Poonwala in the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against Aftab’s family members, relatives and all others included in the incident. There should also be restrictions on some mobile apps. Children older than 18 yrs of age should be somewhat controlled and they should be given counselling. I was against the relationship between Shraddha Walker and Aaftab Poonawala. I was unaware of the domestic violence Shraddha was subjected to by Aaftab. I feel, his family members knew everything about what he was doing with her. It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aaftab.

Shraddha’s father feels that had it been not for these dating apps his daughter would not have met the accused and would have been alive today. He made a special appeal to ban dating apps for the safety of women.

Meanwhile, the accused Aaftab is in judicial custody where he has confessed to the brutal crime to the police.