New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday, following the resignation of Anil Baijal. According to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new LG.

Saxena is currently serving as the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.



Career Highlights