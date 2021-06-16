New Delhi: After CCTV footage of a woman being attacked and her phone being snatched away by another woman went viral on social media, it became easy for the Delhi Police to arrest the accused within a short span of time. In the 20-second-video clip that helped the cops to nab the accused woman, one can see, Jyoti, the accused, following the woman she attacked. Meanwhile, the victim doesn’t notice that she is being followed as she was speaking on her phone. Also Read - 8-Month Pregnant Woman Dragged on Road & Robbed off Gold Chain in Chennai | CCTV Video Goes Viral

Following the victim for a while, Jyoti pulls her from behind and tries to snatches the mobile phone. And when the victim tried to resist and didn’t let her snatch the phone, Jyoti can be seen thrashing her repeatedly. In the next few seconds, the mobile slips from the victim’s hand and falls on the road, Jyoti immediately picks it up, hits the victim hard with it, pushes her, and walks off casually. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Elderly Woman Dies on Spot After Son Slaps Her Over Argument

WATCH: Also Read - Caught on Cam: Delhi Woman Falls From 4th Floor, Dies; Man Throws Her Body Near Garbage Dump

दिल्ली के सुल्तानपुरी में एक महिला से दूसरी महिला ने की झपटमारी,मारपीट कर जबरन मोबाइल छीना,पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी महिला ज्योति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है,अपने आप में अनोखा मामला pic.twitter.com/lUtqD75iX9 — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) June 16, 2021

The incident reportedly happened in the national capital’s Sultanpuri area and the accused is a resident of Mongolpuri, said police.