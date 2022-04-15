New Delhi: The girl, who had jumped from the Akshardham metro station succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Metro Jitendra Mani said that the girl was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked in Haryana’s Gurugram, and had quit her job recently.Also Read - Passenger's Phone Catches Fire On Dibrugarh-Delhi IndiGo Flight, No Injury Reported

“A girl who had jumped off Akshardham Metro station has now succumbed to her injuries. She was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked in Haryana’s Gurugram, and had quit her job recently,” said Mani. Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! National Capital Logs 325 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Patients More Than Wednesday

On Thursday morning, chaos erupted at Akshardham metro premises after a girl jumped off Akshardham Station. A video of the incident showed the CISF officer trying to convince and beg her to get off the wall. The incident took place at 07:28 AM Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara to Start Daily Operations to Coimbatore From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From Next Month

Video of Girl Jumping Off Delhi Metro’s Akshardham Station Here (Disturbing Visuals)

A senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said that CISF personnel on duty at platform number 2 of the metro station noticed a woman has climbed the parapet of the metro station at around 7.30 am. They tried their best to convince and beg her to get off the wall at the Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The CISF personnel tried to convince the lady while some personnel arranged a blanket to catch her in case of a fall.

“In the meantime, another team of CISF rushed towards the ground floor and with the help of others, they created a safety net by collecting a blanket and bedsheets from shops around the metro station premises,” the official added.

The woman jumped off from the metro station and fell into the safety net but unfortunately, she received severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she was given treatment in ICU, he added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.