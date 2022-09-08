New Delhi: A woman allegedly fought off a robber who tried to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi’s Badarpur area. A video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Damages Car To Scratch His Itchy Back, Leaves Netizens in Splits. Watch

In the clip, the woman can be seen fighting off the man allegedly trying to steal her phone. She caught hold of the person by his T-shirt and the phone fell to the ground. The miscreant then fled the scene.

#WATCH | Delhi: Case filed after a woman who was, on Sept 4, visiting a friend in Tajpur Pahari, Badarpur showed bravado as she caught a man, who was trying to snatch her phone, by his T-shirt & got her phone back. Snatcher then ran away; further probe on: Police (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/t5msORWQkv — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4, news agency PTI reported.

The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, the police said.