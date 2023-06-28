Home

Delhi Metro Theme Switches From PDA To Brawl With Pushes And Shoves: Watch

Delhi Metro Theme Switch: World famous Delhi Metro is making the news quite often now at frequent intervals. Sometimes it is the mad-in-love Romeo and Juliet who won’t even allow a whiff of air to pass between them, so strong is their proximity. In the physical sense of course. Sometimes it looks like a scene straight out of Trauma: Life in the E.R. where they give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to save a life. In Delhi Metro, it is mouth-to-mouth communication and the transfer of salivary bacteria.

Now, the mass rapid transit (MRT) seems to be transforming from mush to sludge.

A video is going viral on social media showing some real-life action involving two men who don’t pull back their pushes and shoves.

The video is shared on Twitter by anuj kumar singh @sanuj42 with the caption: Fight in Delhi metro. Passengers were fighting into the train during the journey. #delhimetro #Metro #Delhi

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Fight in Delhi metro. Passengers were fighting into the train during the journey. #delhimetro #Metro #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kDUOydRQEY — anuj kumar singh (@sanuj42) June 28, 2023

The video is said to have been shot on a train running between Raja Nahar Singh And Kashmiri Gate.

God bless the co-passengers who played good referees as well as peacemakers.

A day back, a video had gone viral showing a verbal spat between a young couple and two women inside the Delhi Metro over a reported Public Display Of Affection (PDA).

The two women allegedly rebuked the couple as they were standing too close to each other. The couple did not take it lying down and an argument ensued.

