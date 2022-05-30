New Delhi: Hailstorm, accompanied by strong winds battered Delhi and national capital region on Monday evening. The thunderstone accompanied by gusty winds uprooted many trees and brought traffic to a standstill at many places. Visuals posted on Twitter by residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad show damage to several old buildings and vehicles as tress fell on them.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

With the impact of thunderstorm in Delhi, the air conditioning unit detached from its hinges and was seen dangling precariously at Express building at ITO.

Impact of thunderstorm in Delhi. Air conditioner parts dangling precariously at Express building, ITO pic.twitter.com/tlXBeC4WzM — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) May 30, 2022



Parts of Delhi and Noida also witnessed uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital region.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Visuals posted by Delhi residents also showed cars shaking on the roads, pushed by the high wind speed.

Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi. City experiences hailstorm and Thunderstorm, Flights affected, wind leaves cars shaking on roads, Several trees uprooted, cars damaged, Heavy Traffic Jam in City. City experiences one of the strongest hailstorm of the year. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VE2ctGY8ij — Kapil Singh 🇮🇳 (@KapilSingh_100) May 30, 2022

The bright evening sky amid the intense heat wave, and as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) the national capital started receiving dust storms and thunderstorms from 4.30 in the afternoon, bringing down the temperature and providing relief from the searing heat.