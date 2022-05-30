New Delhi: Hailstorm, accompanied by strong winds battered Delhi and national capital region on Monday evening. The thunderstone accompanied by gusty winds uprooted many trees and brought traffic to a standstill at many places. Visuals posted on Twitter by residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad show damage to several old buildings and vehicles as tress fell on them.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June
With the impact of thunderstorm in Delhi, the air conditioning unit detached from its hinges and was seen dangling precariously at Express building at ITO.
Parts of Delhi and Noida also witnessed uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital region.
Parts of Delhi and Noida also witnessed uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital region.
Visuals from Film City, Noida
Visuals posted by Delhi residents also showed cars shaking on the roads, pushed by the high wind speed.
The bright evening sky amid the intense heat wave, and as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) the national capital started receiving dust storms and thunderstorms from 4.30 in the afternoon, bringing down the temperature and providing relief from the searing heat.