New Delhi: A video has gone viral on social media showing a boy and girl having an argument inside Delhi metro. The argument ends with the girl slapping the boy, which left others commuters shocked. In the video, the boy and a girl can be seen arguing over the price of the shirt. The girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl gets annoyed with this and hits the boy in anger. The boy gives a warning and says that it is a public place, but even then the girl does not hesitate to raise her hand. After a while, the boy also slapped the girl.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy & Girl Dance to Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Their Chemistry Leaves Internet Impressed | Watch

Till now it is not clear whether this is just a prank video or whether the two were really fighting. The shocking video was shared on Twitter by Mandar.

Watch the video here:

After watching the video, some people called them a couple and some thought these two brothers and sisters. One user said that they are fighting exactly like brother-sister