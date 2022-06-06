Delhi Road Rage-Scorpio hits Biker: In a shocking road rage incident, a biker was hit by a Scorpio following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. A video of the entire incident has been shared by one of the riders of the biker group and is going viral on social media. Sharing the video on Twitter, the man wrote, “The Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car.” He added, “No one was severely injured.”Also Read - Shocking Stunt Viral Video: Bike Stunt Went Wrong in Patna, Both Bike and Scotty Rider Injured - Watch

The biker Anurag I Iyer also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police and wrote, “This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for.” The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning right below the Arjangarh metro station in the national capital. The biker who was hit has been identified as Shreyansh who is around 20 years old. He was returning to Delhi after a biking trip with his friends. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Record Dance Reel In Front of Bull, Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch

@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @DCPNewDelhi Please help us , the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for no one was severely injured

Gears respect riders pic.twitter.com/rcZIZvP7q4 — ANURAG R IYER (@anuragiyer) June 5, 2022

Also Read - Britney Spears Shares Video With Pasoori Playing in The Background, Fans Can't Keep Calm | Watch

Following the incident, Delhi Police has taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation is on. The police team has identified the four-wheeler and will take suo moto action in the case. Police have also requested the bikers to submit a written complaint following which an FIR will be filed at Fatehpur Beri PS.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a friend of the biker injured in the incident said, “I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike, and sped away.”

Soon after the video went viral on social media platforms, an attempt to murder case was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the incident where a four-wheeler hit a biker yesterday.