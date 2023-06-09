Home

UP Man Arrested At Delhi Airport Over Suspected Bomb Threat Aboard Dubai-Bound Vistara Flight

Azeem Khan was de-boarded and handed over to CISF at the airport and later handed over to the Delhi Police.

An Uttar Pradesh man was arrested at Delhi Airport over an alleged ‘bomb threat’ onboard a Dubai-bound Vistara flight. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilbhit was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport over an alleged ‘bomb threat’ onboard a Dubai-bound Vistara flight.

As per an ANI report, a male passenger identified as Azeem Khan was arrested following a complaint by a woman co-passenger who reportedly overheard him talk about a ‘bomb’ over the phone. The woman complained to the flight crew who then informed the authorities at Delhi airport.

Khan was de-boarded and handed over to CISF at the airport and later handed over to the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on June 7 (Wednesday) but nothing was found after investigation, the ANI report said.

Earlier, in a similar incident in April this year, the Delhi Police had arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh over a hoax bomb threat call.

A senior police official had said that the IGI Airport Police Station received a PCR call claiming that a bomb has been planted at the IGI airport and disconnected the call. “The police called the number from which the call was made but it was switched off,” the official said, adding an immediate inspection was conducted after the bomb threat call but nothing suspicious was found.

“It was later learned that the information was fake and the threat call was a hoax,” the police had said.

They said that the caller was later identified as Zakir, 20, a resident of Hapur, who was then arrested and booked under relevant section of the law, adding that further investigation was underway.

In another incident, in February this year, a passenger made a hoax bomb threat call to the Hyderabad airport for reportedly halting its operations so that he wouldn’t miss his flight.

According to reports at the time, a passenger who was running late for his scheduled Chennai-bound flight allegedly made a fake bomb threat call to the Hyderabad airport in a bid to buy himself more time to make the flight.

Hyderabad airport officials said the airport security immediately checked the flight and evacuated all the passengers onboard after the threat call was received. The aircraft was thoroughly checked but nothing was found.

The caller was later identified and booked by the police, they said.

