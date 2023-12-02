By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Vistara Flights From Ahmedabad, Mumbai Diverted Due to Low Visibility, Bad Weather At Delhi IGI Airport
Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport.
New Delhi: Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport, Vistara airlines said.
