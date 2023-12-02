Vistara Flights From Ahmedabad, Mumbai Diverted Due to Low Visibility, Bad Weather At Delhi IGI Airport

Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport.

Vistara Flights From Ahmedabad, Mumbai Diverted Due to Low Visibility, Bad Weather At Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport, Vistara airlines said.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.