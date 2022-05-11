New Delhi: Vehicle owners in the national capital can now waive off their challans online in the comfort of their homes. Wondering how? So, the Delhi Traffic Police is going to set up a ‘National Lok Adalat’ and this can be a golden opportunity for you to get it forgiven if your vehicle’s challan has been issued in Delhi. The Lok Adalat will be held in Delhi on May 14, 2022, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. But, your challan will not be settled if you go straight to the court. For your traffic fine amount to be forgiven, you have to make an online booking for it first.Also Read - Traffic Violators In Gurugram Can Pay Fines On Spot From Monday. Know Details HERE

A step-by-step guide how you can get the traffic challan waived off online:

Step 1: Visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website to make a booking against your challan

Step 2: Booking will begin at 10 am on 11th May 2022. To make a booking, you need to remember the vehicle number.

Step 3: Take a printout of the notice after downloading it from the dedicated link

Step 4: After downloading the notice, check the court premises mentioned in your challan

Step 5: Visit the court premises at the time and date mentioned in the notice

Step 6: Produce the challan in front of the magistrate on the court premises. (Note: If the challan was sent to the regular court, the settlement will not be made in the Lok Adalat.)

Step 7: Appeal or challenge for a reduction of the fine amount or for a waiver.

Earlier in January this year, a total of 1,27,87,329 cases were disposed of in four National Lok Adalats, which included 55,81,117 pending cases and a record 72,06,212 pre-litigation cases. All the Lok Adalats including National Lok Adalats are organised through virtual and hybrid modes. To provide an unhindered experience during the proceedings, the Legal Services Authorities across the country are continuously upgrading their digital infrastructure.