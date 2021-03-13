New Delhi: A 21-year-old criminal wanted in a murder case and an active member of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang was arrested following a shootout with a police team in west Delhi’s Bakkarwala area in the early hours of Saturday, reported PTI. The accused, Kamal Gehlot, fired three rounds while the police fired back two rounds in self defence following which he sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said. He was wanted in a 2020 murder case of a property dealer named Vikas Mehta lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, they added. Also Read - Delhi Adarsh Nagar Chain Snatching-Murder: Police Mulling Separate Snatching Law With Enhanced Punishment

On Friday, police said they got a tip-off that the accused would come to Mohan Garden area in a car. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, they said. "A shootout took place in the early hours of Saturday between a police team and Gehlot in which he got injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

One pistol with two live rounds and one revolver loaded with four live rounds were recovered from his possession along with the car, he said. Interrogation revealed that the accused killed an Uttam Nagar-based property dealer named Mehta to take revenge from him for hatching a conspiracy to kill his uncle Parveen Gehlot, who was a member of Manjit Mahal-Pradeep Solanki gang, he said.

His uncle was engaged in grabbing properties illegally with the help of gang members. There was a property dispute between Parveen and Pardeep Solanki following which, Vikas Dalal, who was a sharp shooter of their gang, killed Parveen in May 2019 on the directions of Solanki. However, Dalal was also killed in the incident, the officer said.

After his uncle was killed, Kamal decided to take revenge but was arrested in two robbery cases. He was lodged in Tihar jail where he joined Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, a rival gang of Manjeet Mahal and Pradeep Solanki gang, police said. After coming out of jail, he killed Vikas Mehta by shooting him in the head thrice. He also took pictures after murdering him, the officer added. Pawan Gehlot, who is father of accused Kamal Gehlot has already been arrested for conspiring to murder Mehta, police said.