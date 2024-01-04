Home

Wanted Hizb Terrorist Javed Mattoo Nabbed By Delhi Police Special Cell

Javed Ahmad Mattoo, a self-proclaimed "commander" of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday captured wanted terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo in the national capital. Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, belongs to the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit. Javed Mattoo was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the wanted terrorist– a resident of North Kashmir’s Sopore town, was nabbed in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

Javed Mattoo, a self-proclaimed “commander” of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit, has been to Pakistan several times for arms training, and is wanted in as many as 11 terror incidents across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in coordination with central agencies, has arrested Javed Mattoo, who is an A++ terrorist, a resident of Sopore and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told the media.

#WATCH | Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal says, " With the coordination of Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies coordination, Javed Mattoo, who is A++category terrorist…there is a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on him, he was arrested today…from his… https://t.co/8TxOYjYVRy pic.twitter.com/Zxf6o1AN8q — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

The senior said that Mattoo, one of last surviving A++ designated terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir, was involved in killings of as many as five police personnel in different terror incidents in the Union Territory in which dozens of other policemen were also injured.

Mattoo was also involved in as many grenade attacks in the erstwhile state, the officer said.

“A pistol, six live cartridges, and a stolen vehicle were seized from Mattoo,” the police commissioner said, adding that further will taken after getting remand of the terrorist from the court.

Brother hoists Indian flag on I-Day

Notably, Javed’s brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour at his Sopore home on last year’s Independence Day

“We are all Indians, Hindustan hamara hai aur hum sab Hindustani hain (India is ours and we are all Indians. My brother chose the wrong path but that does not mean I hate my country. I hoisted the Tiranga with nothing but patriotism and love for my country in my heart. I love India,” Rayees was quoted as saying at the time.

The video of Rayees Mattoo hoisting the Indian Flag at his home in the insurgency-hit north Kashmir town had gone viral on social media platforms.

Brother of Active Hizbul Mujahideen Militant commander Javid Mattoo, hoists tricolour at his Sopore home ahead of Independence Day.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/NQ0spIRX2l — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) August 13, 2023

Rayees rued the fact that his brother Javed chose the path of destruction and appealed the valley’s youth not to make the same blunder his brother did. He revealed that Javed Mattoo, who is rumored to be operating from Pakistan, came back to Kashmir in 2016 but chose to leave again despite his brother’s desperate efforts to leave terrorist activities and lead a normal life.

“People here (Kashmir) have understood Pakistan’s nefarious tactics and are not boycotting those elements but actively preventing them from entering the valley. India is our country and our love for the nation and its protectors is paramount,” Rayees had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

