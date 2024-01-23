Home

WATCH: ‘Babri’ Slogans Raised At Jamia Millia Islamia On Ram Mandir Consecration Day

Police personnel were deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university after videos shared on social media sites showed students raising pro 'Babri' slogans on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.

Image: X (former Twitter)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Tensions gripped Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday after purported videos showed pro ‘Babri Masjid’ slogans being raised in the varsity campus on the occasion of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya.

Officials said that police personnel were deployed outside the university as a precautionary measure after videos shared on social media sites showed two to three students raising slogans such as “Strike for Babri”.

Boycott for Babri

Resistance is Remembrance Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia organized a university-wide strike, urging students to boycott classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid. Fraternity Movement

Jamia Millia Islamia pic.twitter.com/UHN7I6yHL9 — Fraternity Movement JMI (@Ftyjmi) January 22, 2024

The deployment came on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple has been built at the site where the 16th Century Babri Masjid once stood, before being demolished by a frenzied mob of ‘karsevaks’ in 1992.

“The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure,” a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.

The official said apparently, a protest was organised inside the campus. Nothing happened outside, the official said.

Replace the memory Erase the 'Hindutva Myth' Babri is justice Fraternity movement with strong protest in Jamia Millia Islamia campus. National General Secretary Lubaib Basheer, who led the protest, was attacked by the Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/k3TrkY0aKy — Asim Khan (@AKFraternity) January 22, 2024

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the “protest”. The situation is under control, it said.

“It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. Classes and examination continued without any disruption,” an official of the university told news agency PTI.

To a question if two persons had been detained, the police official said no one has been detained.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on Monday amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as the ceremony was held.

(With inputs from agencies)

