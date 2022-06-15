New Delhi: At least five people were injured after being run over by a speeding water tanker in a busy market in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place at Khan Sabji Mandi on Tuesday evening. The video of the incident is being circulated on social media. In the video, the tanker is seen entering the market area, hitting the people before stopping nearby. The tanker also damaged vegetable carts even as some people managed to save themselves.Also Read - Delhi Likely To Witness Thundershowers and Gusty Winds Today

After getting information regarding the accident, a police team rushed to the spot where the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker was found and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Five people were injured and one of them has suffered serious injuries, police said.

#WATCH | Five people got injured after they were hit by a Delhi Jal Board tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur on June 14 A case u/s 279/337 IPC has been registered. The owner of the tanker has been detained and further investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/qwR977XSDE — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

A senior police officer said a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered on the statement of injured Ayodya Ram, a resident of Mohan Baba Nagar, Badarpur.

The owner of the tanker has been detained. However, the driver is absconding. His mobile phone is also switched off and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police said.