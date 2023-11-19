By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DTC Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi, 3 Injured | Video
Three people sustained injuries after a DTC electric bus overturned in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 15.
New Delhi: A DTC electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 of KN Katju Marg police station area, and three people were injured in the accident. Currently, the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, as reported by ANI.
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
