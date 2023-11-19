Top Recommended Stories

DTC Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi, 3 Injured | Video

Three people sustained injuries after a DTC electric bus overturned in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 15.

Updated: November 19, 2023 10:03 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

dtc electric bus ovturned
New Delhi: A DTC electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 of KN Katju Marg police station area, and three people were injured in the accident. Currently, the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, as reported by ANI.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

