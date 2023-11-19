Home

News

DTC Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi, 3 Injured | Video

DTC Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi, 3 Injured | Video

Three people sustained injuries after a DTC electric bus overturned in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 15.

DTC Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi, 3 Injured | Video

New Delhi: A DTC electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 of KN Katju Marg police station area, and three people were injured in the accident. Currently, the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, as reported by ANI.

Trending Now

Watch Here

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.