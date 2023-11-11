WATCH: Huge Rush Of People At Delhi-UP Border Near Anand Vihar Railway Station

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a huge rush of people at Anand Vihar-Kaushambi on the Delhi-UP border as people were going to their native places for Diwali and Chhath puja.

New Delhi: A video shared by news agency ANI showed a huge rush of people at Anand Vihar-Kaushambi on the Delhi-UP border as people were going to their native places for Diwali and Chhath puja. The festive season triggered a massive crowd of people near Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal

#WATCH | Huge rush of people at Anand Vihar- Kaushambi on Delhi-UP border near the Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal pic.twitter.com/DkDXSgganz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

