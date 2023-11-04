Home

News

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory; 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory; 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

Fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial area on Saturday. Fire tenders are at the spot.

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory; 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the national capital’s Bawana Industrial area on Saturday. As many as 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and are currently attempting to extinguish the massive flames. No casualties have been reported thus far. Notably, the Bawana Industrial area is situated on the outskirts of Delhi.

Trending Now

Further details are awaited.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.