By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory; 20 Fire Tenders At Spot
Fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial area on Saturday. Fire tenders are at the spot.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the national capital’s Bawana Industrial area on Saturday. As many as 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and are currently attempting to extinguish the massive flames. No casualties have been reported thus far. Notably, the Bawana Industrial area is situated on the outskirts of Delhi.
Trending Now
Further details are awaited.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.