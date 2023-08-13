Home

Massive Fire breaks out in Chemical Factory in Delhi’s Alipur Area, 12 Fire tenders Rushed To Spot

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi. According to news agency ANI, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to doze off the blaze. The Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 p.m. The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi, 12 fire tenders present at the spot Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eO3O7WumU9 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

