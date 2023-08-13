Top Recommended Stories

  Massive Fire breaks out in Chemical Factory in Delhi's Alipur Area, 12 Fire tenders Rushed To Spot

Massive Fire breaks out in Chemical Factory in Delhi’s Alipur Area, 12 Fire tenders Rushed To Spot

Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi, 12 fire tenders present at the spot

Updated: August 13, 2023 5:22 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi. According to news agency ANI, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to doze off the blaze. The Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 p.m. The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.

