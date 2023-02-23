Home

News

Delhi

WATCH | Ruckus Inside MCD House: BJP, AAP Councillors Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles

WATCH | Ruckus Inside MCD House: BJP, AAP Councillors Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles

A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air, while Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to hold the election to pick the six members of the Standing Committee of the MCD.

WATCH | Ruckus Inside MCD House: BJP, AAP Councillors Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles

Clash at MCD House: Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows.

A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air, while Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to hold the election to pick the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

You may like to read

The incident took place around 11 pm. It happened during the time the newly-elected mayor had adjourned proceedings.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering continue at MCD house as AAP-BJP councillors clash with each other after the house proceedings resumed for the fourth time. The MCD house was again adjourned for the fifth time since last night. pic.twitter.com/O6MO2cOgs1 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Oberoi, an AAP leader, alleged that many BJP councillors tried to “attack” her when she was conducting the election. “The extent of BJP hooliganism is that they are trying to attack a woman,” she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AAP later tonight.

Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacting to it said its “absolutely shocking and unacceptable”.

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta held a press conference past midnight and slammed the AAP and Kejriwal for the incident today.

AAP won the election to the posts of both the mayor and deputy mayor. The Standing Committee members’ election was held over an hour after the deputy mayor was elected.

During the brawl that took place around 11 pm, several members of both the parties, exchanged blows, hurled plastic bottles and lobbed fruits at each other in the chamber of the municipal House.

The House proceedings began around 11:30 am and business was conducted smoothly as AAP’s Oberoi emerged victorious in the mayoral poll, defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes.

After the mayoral election, the House was briefly adjourned and then it resumed to elect the deputy mayor, again AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal winning the election, defeating BJP’s Kamal Bagri Mayor Oberoi then adjourned the House for an hour.

(with inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.