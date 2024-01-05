WATCH: Swati Maliwal Bids Teary Adieu To DCW After AAP Rajya Sabha Nomination

Swati Maliwal, known for advocacy for women's rights, was nominated by the AAP as their Rajya Sabha MP candidate, marking her debut in parliamentary affairs.

Screengrab from video shared on X by @SwatiJaiHind

New Delhi: Women rights activist Swati Maliwal Friday bid a teary farewell to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) as she relinquished the rights’ body top post after being nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party as a candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections.

Trending Now

In a video shared on her official X handle captioned with a line from the famous song from the Bollywood movie ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, Maliwal is seen signing her resignation papers and hugging her co-workers with moist eyes in an emotional farewell.

You may like to read

पल दो पल मेरी कहानी है… आज नम आँखों से दिल्ली महिला आयोग को अलविदा कहा। 8 साल कब बीत गये पता नहीं चला। यहाँ रहते हुए बहुत उतार चढ़ाव देखे। अपना हर दिन दिल्ली और देश की भलाई को समर्पित किया। लड़ाई ख़त्म नहीं हुई है, अभी बस शुरुआत है… pic.twitter.com/d1pVE52YEf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 5, 2024

“Pal do pal meri kahani hai (My story will last only for a moment or two)… Today with moist eyes, I said goodbye to the Delhi Women’s Commission. I didn’t realize how 8 years had passed here with the panel. I saw many ups and downs while living here. I dedicated every day to the welfare of Delhi and the country. The fight is not over, it is just beginning,” she said.

Swati Maliwal, known for advocacy for women’s rights, was nominated by the AAP as their Rajya Sabha MP candidate, marking her debut in parliamentary affairs.

Maliwal stepped down as the Delhi women’s panel chairperson after the nomination was announced.

Who is Swati Maliwal?

Swati Maliwal is one of the most recognized faces in the Indian civil society and has been at the forefront anti-corruption crusades and battles for women rights and social justice over the past decade.

In July 2015, Maliwal became the youngest person to be appointed as the DCW chairperson. Her tenure came to an end in 2018 but was extended for another three years. Before her appointment as DCW chief, Maliwal served as an advisor to the Delhi chief minister on public grievances.

An activist to the core, Swati Maliwal was a key member and one of the youngest people to join the Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal-led anti-corruption crusade called the Indian Against Corruption. The movement ultimately led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP announces its Rajya Sabha nominations

The AAP on Friday announced its candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections. Besides Swati Maliwal, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also renominated jailed leader Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

AAP’s political affairs committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, the party said.

“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” AAP said.

Sushil Kumar Gupta’s tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha will end later this month.

“He has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path,” a senior AAP leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.