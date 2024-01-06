Video: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Modi Mill Flyover In Delhi, Traffic Alert Issued

A massive fire broke out in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover on the Mathura Road in Delhi on Saturday evening.

A massive fire broke out near the the Modi Mill Flyover on Saturday.

Delhi Fire News: A major fire broke out near the Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura in Central Delhi on Saturday causing severe disruptions in vehicular traffic and prompting the city’s traffic police to issue an alert, advising commuters to avoid the stretch.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, the police said.

According to officials a massive fire broke out in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover on the Mathura Road on Saturday evening. Delhi Fire Service Department said fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the information about the fire was received.

#WATCH | Delhi: A call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/h1etb5nEZO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

“A total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” the Fire Service department said, adding that no injuries or causality has been reported in the fire incident so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert cautioning commuters to avoid the adjoining roads near Modi Mill flyover.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

