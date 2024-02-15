Top Recommended Stories

WATCH: Major Fire Engulfs Factory In Delhi’s Alipur Main Market; No Casualties Reported

A major fire erupted at a factory in Dayalpur Market in Alipur area of Delhi on Thursday evening. Fire tenders are on the job.

Published: February 15, 2024 7:12 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Delhi News: A massive fire engulfed a factory in Alipur area of Delhi on Thursday evening. According to officials, fire erupted at a factory in the the Dayalpur Market in Alipur at around 5.25 PM and soon fanned out of control.

Delhi Fire Service officials said that at least six fire tenders were pressed into service but the fire soon spread to the entire building.

Visuals of the blaze doing the rounds on social media platforms showed towering flames accompanied by plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the building.

An official official said at least 20 fire tenders are currently trying to douse the fire and a rescue operation is underway.

He said that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

