WATCH: Major Fire Engulfs Factory In Delhi’s Alipur Main Market; No Casualties Reported

A major fire erupted at a factory in Dayalpur Market in Alipur area of Delhi on Thursday evening. Fire tenders are on the job.

Delhi News: A massive fire engulfed a factory in Alipur area of Delhi on Thursday evening. According to officials, fire erupted at a factory in the the Dayalpur Market in Alipur at around 5.25 PM and soon fanned out of control.

Delhi Fire Service officials said that at least six fire tenders were pressed into service but the fire soon spread to the entire building.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at the main market of Alipur. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/M5dvY3Q6er — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Visuals of the blaze doing the rounds on social media platforms showed towering flames accompanied by plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the building.

Update Fire is big A Major fire has broken out in a factory in Alipur area of Delhi 20 fire tenders have been sent to the spot Rescue operation is going on Aa of now no casualty has been reported @DelhiPolice https://t.co/98bBaa3nJX pic.twitter.com/jp3Pg6ItMt — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) February 15, 2024

An official official said at least 20 fire tenders are currently trying to douse the fire and a rescue operation is underway.

He said that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

