WATCH: SUV With Red Beacon Seized By Delhi Police After Viral Stunt Video; Driver At Large

The accused, allegedly the son of a Delhi Police officer, was seen driving the SUV fitted with a red and blue beacon, akin to some government and emergency services' vehicles, in a zig-zag manner in the Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi.

Delhi News: A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) seen in viral stunt video on social media was seized by the Delhi Police while the driver of the vehicle, who is still at large, has been booked for reckless and dangerous driving in Rajouri Garden area of the national capital, officials said Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused was seen driving the SUV fitted with a red and blue beacon, akin to some government and emergency services’ vehicles, in a zig-zag manner in the Rajouri Garden area, apparently for an Instagram reel, which he shot and shared to increase his followers on the social media platform.

In the video, a white Toyota Fortuner is seen moving in a criss-cross manner at high-speed at night time while the reckless stunt is captured on film by another person, apparently riding in another car.

At one point, the accused driver even pops open the car window and talks to his accomplice who is filming the stunt, while continuing to driver the vehicle at breakneck speed.

The accused is claimed to be the son of a Delhi Police officer, however, these claims have not been verified.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team at PS Rajouri Garden has seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate, for reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road – Rajouri Garden. A complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was… pic.twitter.com/Gh04Bh2wH4 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

An official said the clip was uploaded on February 22 has garnered more than 5 lakh ‘likes’, adding that the driver had removed the vehicle’s number plate during the act to hide his identity.

The officer said the owner of the vehicle, Piyush Sharma, claimed that he had lent the car to a friend who shot the stunt after a late-night party, adding that Sharma’s version of the story is being verified.

The matter came to light when a resident welfare association of Rajouri Garden submitted a police complaint on February 27, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “Videos of these stunts were proudly posted on Instagram to garner social media followers, misguiding impressionable youths.”

Taking cognisance of the video, a team of officials from the Rajouri Garden police station seized the Toyota Fortuner car, he added.

The man involved in the reckless driving incident is said to be the son of a Delhi Police officer. However, senior officials refused to comment on it and stated that the accused was yet to be arrested.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the car owner’s friend, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

