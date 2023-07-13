Home

Water From Overflowing Yamuna River Reaches Low-Laying Areas In Kashmiri Gate, Civil Lines; CM Kejriwal Says ‘Evacuate immediately’

Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, saying the traffic has been affected due to the overflowing Yamuna river.

New Delhi: The overflowing waters from the rising Yamuna is moving towards the low-laying areas in Kashmiri gate and civil lines on Thursday. The arterial Ring Road, which was submerged near Monastery Market and Kashmere Gate, is also flooded at ITO, which is one of the few routes to commute from east Delhi to Central Delhi and the heart of the city, Connaught Place Thousands of people abandoned their homes on the Yamuna floodplains as the water level of the river rose to a 45-year high of 208.05 metres Wednesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The Central Water Commission has said the water flow into Yamuna will peak around 8-10 AM on Thursday morning. Around 2 pm, it will start dropping. According to an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Delhi, the city has records of the water level at the river at the Old Railway Bridge only from 1978.

Waters are set to rise further during the course of the night before they recede starting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Few schools in Civil Lines zones, Shahdara North and South zones shut

Owing to flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, the MCD’s Education Department Wednesday decided to keep ten schools in low-lying areas of Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahdara South Zone and one school in Shahdara North Zone shut today (July 13, 2023). Students of these schools will attend their classes online.

Traffic Advisory Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, saying the traffic has been affected due to the overflowing Yamuna river. It also asked commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway as overflowing sewer water has affected the traffic.

