Delhi’s RK Puram, Old Rajinder Nagar and Several Other Areas To Face Water Cuts On Dec 27-28. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

The Board has asked the residents to store sufficient water in advance so that their daily lives are not impacted due to the disturbance in the water supply.

Water supply to be cut in some parts on December 27, 28 (Representative image)

New Delhi: Several areas in Delhi will face water cuts as the Delhi Jal Board will be carrying out an annual program for flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. The Board has asked the residents to store sufficient water in advance so that their daily lives are not impacted due to the disturbance in the water supply.

Delhi Jal Board Advisory

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 27.12.2022 & 28.12.2022 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/KqYyIpqhEN — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) December 26, 2022

Full List Of Areas That Will Face Water Cuts

DDA Flats Shivam Enclave, DDA Kalkaji, C-3 and C-7 Safdarjung Development Area, Shahpur Jatt and adjoining Area, Vasant Lok area, F Block, G-Block Kalkaji, Gali No. 8, 21-B, Baljeet Nagar, Durga Mohalla, Hanuman Chowk Area, Dasghara Area, DG-III, Vikas Puri, Geeta Colony, Laxmi Nagar, Ramesh Park, Godavari Appts., R.K. Puram Sec-01, C-Block EOK, Prem Nagar Area, Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Pandav Nagar, and LSC-E-Block – Vikas Puri.

The DJB further said that water tankers will be made available in the affected areas on request.

Important Contact Numbers:

The Central Control Room number: 011-23527679, 1916

For Water Emergencies:

R.K.Puram: 011-26100644, 26193218

Greater Kailash : 011-29234746, 29234747

Jal Sadan : 011-29819035, 29824550

Vasant Kunj : 011-26137216

Jagriti : 011-22374834, 22374237

Idgah: 011-23537397

Chattarpur (Qutub): 011-65437020

Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 26449877

Mandawli : 011-22727812

Gulabi Bagh: 011-23641386

Bodella: 011-28542057

Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679

Tagore Garden: 011-25193140