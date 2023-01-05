Top Recommended Stories
Water Supply to be Affected in Several Parts of Delhi for Next 2 Days, Check Full List of Areas
The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.
New Delhi: Several parts of South and Northeast Delhi will face water supply issues on Friday and Saturday, said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.
Also Read:
- Delhi's RK Puram, Old Rajinder Nagar and Several Other Areas To Face Water Cuts On Dec 27-28. Check List Of Affected Areas Here
- Water Supply in Parts of Delhi to be Affected on Dec 12 and Dec 19; Check List of Areas to Face Water Shortage
- Delhi Jal Board Officer Takes Bath In Yamuna Water Ahead of Chhath Puja | WATCH
“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.
Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 06.01.2023 & 07.01.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/mcPvjSrTG6
— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 4, 2023
According to the DJB, areas like Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Deer Park, GK-2, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, and Mehrauli in south Delhi. The areas that will be affected in east Delhi are – Seemapuri, Welcome, Zafrabad, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Brahampuri, and Chauhan Bangar.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.