Water Supply to be Affected in Several Parts of Delhi for Next 2 Days, Check Full List of Areas

The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

water supply in delhi

New Delhi: Several parts of South and Northeast Delhi will face water supply issues on Friday and Saturday, said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 06.01.2023 & 07.01.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/mcPvjSrTG6 — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 4, 2023

According to the DJB, areas like Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Deer Park, GK-2, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, and Mehrauli in south Delhi. The areas that will be affected in east Delhi are – Seemapuri, Welcome, Zafrabad, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Brahampuri, and Chauhan Bangar.