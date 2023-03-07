Home

Water Supply In Delhi To Be Affected In THESE Areas Today

Water supply in several areas in Delhi have been affected on Monday as the water level in Yamuna river has gone low.

New Delhi: Water supply in several areas in Delhi have been affected on Monday as the water level in Yamuna river has gone low. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said production has been affected adversely in Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant. The water supply will be available at low pressure from Wazirabad WTP till the sufficient water is received in the river.

“Due to less receipt of raw water in Yamuna River and reduction of Yamuna pond level i.e. 671.70 ft. against the normal level of 674.50 ft. at Wazirabad Barrage, the water production has been affected adversely in Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant. Both the plants are working at low efficiency i.e. 60% (WZB) and 75% (CHD) Therefore; water supply will be available at low pressure from Wazirabad WTP till the sufficient water is received in River Yamuna,” Delhi Jal Board said.

Both the plants are working at low efficiency of 60 per cent at Wazirabad Barrage and 75 per cent at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant. The DJB said that because of low efficiency, the water supply will be available at low pressure from Wazirabad WTP till sufficient water is received in the Yamuna.

The DJB has requested residents to store the sufficient water and also said that the water tanker will be made available on the residents’ request.

Delhi Water Supply: These Areas To Be Affected

The affected areas include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas. Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljit Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inder Puri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area.

The water supply is also likely to be affected in South Delhi, parts of Cantonment areas, Ramleela Ground,Delhi gate, Subhash Park., Model Town, Gulabi Bagh and Punjabi Bagh.

