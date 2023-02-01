Water Supply in Delhi to be Affected Today; Check Full List of Areas Here

  • Home
The water supply board has also advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement.

Published: February 1, 2023 8:09 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital will witness water shortage issues on Wednesday, as the Delhi Jal Board will undertake the annual reservoir and booster pump cleaning exercise. “Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023…” the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.

The water supply board has also advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It further added that water tanker will only be available on request.

Full List of Areas to Face Water Issue in Delhi Today

  • Old Sabzi Mandi
  • Baraf Khana
  • Malka Ganj
  • Sarai Phoos
  • Banglow Road
  • Rajpur Road
  • Shakti Nagar
  • Vijay Nagar
  • Roop Nagar
  • University areas
  • Police Line area
  • BB Block Janakpuri
  • Mehrauli
  • SFS Pkt-1, Sector-22 Dwarka Sec-23 B Pkt-8 (Golf Link Apartment)
  • Sec-24 Rohini
  • Sec-11 Rohini
  • Rithala Village
  • Rithala DJB Staff Quarter
  • Ravinder Rangshala
  • Old Rajinder Nagar
  • Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sultanpuri
  • BE Block Janakpuri
  • Rajokari Village
  • G-6 Sector-16 Rohini
  • Pkt-25 Sector-24 Rohini
  • AF Block Shalimar Bagh
The jal board also shared helpline numbers for the concerned areas.

Helpline numbers

Central Control Room: 011-23527679, 1916

Water Emergency
  • Budella: 011-28542057
  • Tagore Garden: 011-25193140
  • Ashok Vihar: 011-27304656, 24306089
  • Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679
  • Holambi: 011-27700789, 27700474
  • Mehrauli Constituency: 011-26137216
  • Idgah: 011-23537397, 23677129
  • Chandrawal WW-2: 011-23819045, 23818525
  • Rajinder Nagar: 011- 28742340
  • Mangolpuri L Block: 011-20873096, 27915965
  • CT-4 water emergency: 011-65290868

