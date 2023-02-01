Home

Water Supply in Delhi to be Affected Today; Check Full List of Areas Here

Water Supply in Delhi to be Affected Today; Check Full List of Areas Here

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital will witness water shortage issues on Wednesday, as the Delhi Jal Board will undertake the annual reservoir and booster pump cleaning exercise. “Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023…” the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.

The water supply board has also advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It further added that water tanker will only be available on request.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/O1HYRJoV6u — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 30, 2023

Full List of Areas to Face Water Issue in Delhi Today

Old Sabzi Mandi

Baraf Khana

Malka Ganj

Sarai Phoos

Banglow Road

Rajpur Road

Shakti Nagar

Vijay Nagar

Roop Nagar

University areas

Police Line area

BB Block Janakpuri

Mehrauli

SFS Pkt-1, Sector-22 Dwarka Sec-23 B Pkt-8 (Golf Link Apartment)

Sec-24 Rohini

Sec-11 Rohini

Rithala Village

Rithala DJB Staff Quarter

Ravinder Rangshala

Old Rajinder Nagar

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sultanpuri

BE Block Janakpuri

Rajokari Village

G-6 Sector-16 Rohini

Pkt-25 Sector-24 Rohini

AF Block Shalimar Bagh

The jal board also shared helpline numbers for the concerned areas.

Helpline numbers Central Control Room: 011-23527679, 1916 Water Emergency Budella: 011-28542057

Tagore Garden: 011-25193140

Ashok Vihar: 011-27304656, 24306089

Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679

Holambi: 011-27700789, 27700474

Mehrauli Constituency: 011-26137216

Idgah: 011-23537397, 23677129

Chandrawal WW-2: 011-23819045, 23818525

Rajinder Nagar: 011- 28742340

Mangolpuri L Block: 011-20873096, 27915965

CT-4 water emergency: 011-65290868