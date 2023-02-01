Top Recommended Stories
Water Supply in Delhi to be Affected Today; Check Full List of Areas Here
The water supply board has also advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement.
New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital will witness water shortage issues on Wednesday, as the Delhi Jal Board will undertake the annual reservoir and booster pump cleaning exercise. “Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023…” the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan Beats Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Week 1, Next Target is Dangal - Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup
- Ravindra Jadeja Set To Join India Squad For First Test Against Australia
- Budget 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Online
Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/O1HYRJoV6u
— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 30, 2023
Full List of Areas to Face Water Issue in Delhi Today
- Old Sabzi Mandi
- Baraf Khana
- Malka Ganj
- Sarai Phoos
- Banglow Road
- Rajpur Road
- Shakti Nagar
- Vijay Nagar
- Roop Nagar
- University areas
- Police Line area
- BB Block Janakpuri
- Mehrauli
- SFS Pkt-1, Sector-22 Dwarka Sec-23 B Pkt-8 (Golf Link Apartment)
- Sec-24 Rohini
- Sec-11 Rohini
- Rithala Village
- Rithala DJB Staff Quarter
- Ravinder Rangshala
- Old Rajinder Nagar
- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sultanpuri
- BE Block Janakpuri
- Rajokari Village
- G-6 Sector-16 Rohini
- Pkt-25 Sector-24 Rohini
- AF Block Shalimar Bagh
Helpline numbers
Central Control Room: 011-23527679, 1916
- Budella: 011-28542057
- Tagore Garden: 011-25193140
- Ashok Vihar: 011-27304656, 24306089
- Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679
- Holambi: 011-27700789, 27700474
- Mehrauli Constituency: 011-26137216
- Idgah: 011-23537397, 23677129
- Chandrawal WW-2: 011-23819045, 23818525
- Rajinder Nagar: 011- 28742340
- Mangolpuri L Block: 011-20873096, 27915965
- CT-4 water emergency: 011-65290868
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.