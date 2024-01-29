Water Supply in Delhi to be Disrupted Till Jan 30: Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

The water supply will be affected for nearly 16 hours from 10 AM on January 29 to 2 AM on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas.

Water Supply in Delhi to be Disrupted For 16 Hours.

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board said water supply will be disrupted in several areas in the national capital for two days from January 29 to 30. The main reason for the water cut is the interconnection of a water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. The water supply will be affected for nearly 16 hours, the DJB said.

Trending Now

Delhi Water Cut: Check Timing

The DJB also advised the residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement as it said that the water supply will be disrupted for 16 hours from 10 AM on January 29 to 2 AM on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas.

You may like to read

“Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shut down for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request,” the notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

Check List of Affected Areas

The areas that will be affected due to the water supply cut include Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.

Water Emergency numbers:

Kewal Park: 7905708890

Burari: 9650488550

Central Control Room: 011,23537679, 23538495, 23634469

The DJP earlier in a notice said the DMRC will be working on a 1100 mm water line on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park, which will lead to water supply disruption in the area.

The DJB said the residents of the affected areas need to store adequate water, and water tankers will be available on request by contacting the central control room (1916, 011-23527679, 23538495, 23634469).

The DJB in another advisory said that due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir (UGR) and Booster Pumping Station,water supply will be affected on January 29 and 30 in areas like Rajokri, Baraf Khana, Malka Ganj, Bangalow Road, Shakti Nagar, Vijay Nagar, University areas, Police Line area, Multan Nagar, Jawlaheri village, and Paschim Vihar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.