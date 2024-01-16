Water Supply in Delhi will be Disrupted from Jan 18 to 19: Check Timing, List of Areas To Be Affected

Delhi Jal Board said due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, water supply will be affected for 16 hours on January 18 from 10 AM onwards.

New Delhi: Water supply in the national capital will not be available on on January 18 and 19 due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, Delhi Jal Board said in a statement. The water supply in the city will be affected for 16 hours during this time.

“Due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, water supply will be affected for 16 hours on 18.01.2024 from 10:00 am onwards. Water supply will not be available on 18.01.2024 (evening) and 19.01.2024 (morning) in following areas…”

Earlier this month, water supply was affected in the city for around 12 hours and the Delhi Jal Board said so that the leakage in a pipeline can be fixed, the Delhi Jal Board said.

Residents were asked to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request.

The areas that were affected include, Nangloi, Mundka, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Dichaon Kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Chhawla Village, Jaffarpur Kalan and Dhansa.

