Water Supply in Parts of Delhi to be Affected on Dec 12 and Dec 19; Check List of Areas to Face Water Shortage

New Delhi: Water supply in several areas of the national capital will remain affected on the evening of December 12 and December 19, due to the maintenance, informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Issuing an order on the matter, the DJB said that the water supply in some areas/ colonies will be available at low pressure in evening on December 12, 2022, and December 19, 2022, due to renovation of 700 mm dia Sluice Valve at Sonia Vihar BPS.

LIST OF AREAS WHERE WATER SUPPLY WILL BE AFFECTED

Yamuna Vihar

Tahirpur

Nand Nagari

Mauzpur

Brijpuri

Jagjeet Nagar

Jaiprakash Nagar

Gamri

Village & Gamri Extn.

BhajanPura

Harsh Vihar

Mandoli

Dilshad Garden

Dilshad Colony

Old Seemapuri

New Seema Puri

Sunder Nagri

Water Emergency Tahirpur

Water Emergency Yamuna Vihar

Sonia Vihar

Karawal Nagar

Mustfabad and adjoining areas

The DJB also advised the people to store sufficient quantity of water to avoid any inconvenience and said that during the shutdown water tanker will be available at contacting the board.

Delhi Jal Board authorities said that they will be constantly monitoring the situation adding that the board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply. Water will be available on request for urgent purposes, the board said. In case of any emergency water requirement, Delhi residents can contact the authorities at the central control room on 1916.