New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday informed that the water supply in parts of the national capital will be affected starting Thursday due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna. According to the Delhi Jal Board, operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Due to this, the water supply will remain affected in Delhi till the pond level improves to normal.Also Read - Delhi: Water Supply In National Capital to Remain Disruptive from Today | Details Here

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively. The plants supply drinking water to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas. Also Read - Amid Blistering Heatwave, Delhi Grapples With Water Crisis in Several Areas | Details Here

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD. Also Read - Delhi's Water Supply To Be Hit From Today Amid Heatwave Warning

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals — CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) — and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via the Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from Ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.

To recall, in the DJB had said that notified that clear water production has been affected at the city’s 3 water treatment plants Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana.

Affected areas

The areas likely to be affected are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi will also face a water shortage, it said.