New Delhi: Delhiites may face a shortage of water supply on Wednesday. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Tuesday that the water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi and parts of South Delhi will be affected on Wednesday. Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday, in a release, said that due to very high turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Canal, the production/pumping from water treatment plants (WTP) at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi has been affected.

Some of the areas listed in DJB release are Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar and adjoining areas.

The DJB further said that parts of NDMC area will also be affected in the morning and evening on Wednesday. "Make judicious use of water," The Jal board advised people living in these areas.

Last week, the DJB had said that water supply will be affected in various parts of Delhi as a result of Haryana releasing less raw water into the Yamuna.

The supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants was “adversely” hit due to the reduction in release of raw water into the river.