New Delhi: Water supply in several parts of the national capital is expected to face disruptions on Monday (September 13) evening and Tuesday (September 14) morning, the Delhi Jal Board informed. The water board informed that the supply of water will be affected due to maintenance work in different areas of Delhi and the public is advised to store water in advance as per their requirement and make judicious use of it.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Pune; Waterlogging, Traffic Woes Irk Residents. IMD Issues Orange Alert For 2 Days

The notice issued by the Delhi Jal Board read, “Due to the interconnection of the loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of following colonies/areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of 13.09.2022 and morning of 14.09.2022.”

LIST OF AREAS WHERE WATER SUPPLY WILL BE AFFECTED

North East Delhi

Sonia Vihar

Karawal Nagar

Tahirpur

Dilshad Garden

Nand Nagari

Yamuna Vihar

Shiv Vihar

Ghonda

Harsh Vihar

Janta Flats

Dilshad Colony

Seemapuri and adjacent areas

Delhi Jal Board authorities said that they will be constantly monitoring the situation adding that the board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply. Water will be available on request for urgent purposes, the board said. In case of any emergency water requirement, Delhi residents can contact the authorities at the central control room on 011-23527679, 23634469.