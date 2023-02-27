Water Supply To Be Affected In Some Parts Of Delhi Today. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

Home

The DJB has requested the residents to store sufficient water and has also said that the water tanker will be made available at the residents' request.

The DJB has requested the residents to store sufficient water and has also said that the water tanker will be made available at the residents' request.

New Delhi: Water supply in some of the residential colonies of North East Delhi will be affected today due to the ongoing Delhi Metro construction works. In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said: “Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC, at metro Pillar No P-107, (near Khajuri Khas Fly Over), with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of some colonies and areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening.”

List of Affected Areas

The areas which are likely to be affected include North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karaval Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and the adjacent areas.

The DJB has requested the residents to store sufficient water and has also said that the water tanker will be made available at the residents’ request.

