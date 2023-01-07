Water Supply To Remain Affected In Gurugram For Next 3 Days

Gurugram will witness water supply shortage for the next three days .All residents of the city are requested and advised to use water judiciously, says GMDA notice.

Gurugram: Gurugram will witness water supply shortage for the next three days. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that water supply in the city will remain affected for the next three days due to a breach in the NCR water canal, which supplies raw water to Chandu Budhera and Basai water treatment plants.

The authority officials said that the NCR canal is under repair.

A GMDA official said that due to the breach in canal, the water supply in Gurugram city will be affected, adding that rationing of water supply is being done from both the water treatment plants. “It is expected to be restored within 36 hours. All residents of Gurugram city are requested and advised to use water judiciously,” a notice issued by the GMDA on Friday said.