New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that the provision of drinking water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected from Thursday onwards for the next three days due to low water level in the Yamuna river. Issuing a statement, the DJB blamed the Haryana government for reducing the amount of water released in the river, causing a dip in the level of Wazirabad pond, from where water is picked for treatment by three DJB plants.

The DJB added that the water supply is likely to be affected in parts of north, south, central, west Delhi, cantonment area and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area due to this reason.

It also said that the supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has been "adversely" hit due to the reduction in release of raw water into the river and depletion of water level at Wazirabad pond.

“Water supply in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and cantonment areas will remain affected in “the morning and the evening” for the next three days. The situation is likely to persist till the pond level improves to normal,” the DJB said in the statement.

At present, the pond level at Wazirabad pond is 667.2 feet against the normal of 674.5 feet.

Delhi Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha had on Saturday said the depleting water levels in the Yamuna is leading to a shortage of drinking water in several parts of Delhi and may also affect hospitals in the city in the coming days.

He had urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available for the national capital.