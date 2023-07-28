Home

News

Delhi

Waterlogging In Several Areas After Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR | See Photos, Videos

Waterlogging In Several Areas After Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR | See Photos, Videos

Several areas including ITO got waterlogged and caused traffic jams in the area. The areas that received heavy rainfall included Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar.

The IMD earlier in the day predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of the national capital. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital after heavy rains lashed the city. Latest visuals showed parts of the city receiving heavy rainfall, giving much respite from the heat. Several areas including ITO got waterlogged and caused traffic jams in the area. The areas that received heavy rainfall included Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar.

Trending Now

The IMD earlier in the day predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of the national capital. The relative humidity in the national capital was 85 per cent around 8:30 AM on Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Heavy Rains in Delhi: Watch Video

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/1C1ANJTuUH — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

Water Level In Yamuna Above Danger Mark

The water level in Yamuna River was flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres after it had shown a receding trend in the last few days. As per the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The water level breached the threshold again on Thursday after heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. As per the Central Water Commission, the level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.99 metres at 9 pm and is expected to reach 205.65 metres by Thursday evening.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES