Waterlogging After Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi-NCR; More Showers Expected, Traffic Woes Likely

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain are expected to continue over the entire Delhi and NCR for the next few hours and is likely to create inconvenience to office goers during peak morning hours.

Jammu: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain in Jammu, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_31_2023_000070B)

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas in NCR (National Capital Region) woke up to heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing down the temperature further in the city. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain are expected to continue over the entire Delhi and NCR for the next few hours and is likely to create inconvenience to office goers during peak morning hours.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours,” the weather department said in a statement released on Tuesday early morning.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from Pankha road flyover. pic.twitter.com/9MtlORTdcT — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also suggested people, “To follow traffic advisories. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

“Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested, “Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places.

Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm, hail & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:

Impact expected:

Water logging in low lying areas.

Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain.

Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.  — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023

According to the IMD, fresh western disturbances are the main reason behind the unseasonal rains in the city.

The western disturbances, which are triggered by the mixing up of the warm air and cold polar air in the Mediterranean region to follow a low-pressure system, are a common meteorological phenomenon that alters the weather patterns of northern India, including Delhi.

