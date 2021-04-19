New Delhi: A couple was arrested after the man and his wife allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Sunday, officials said. A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services Staggered Amid 6-day Lockdown. Check New Timings Here

The couple identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of West Patel Nagar, who refused to wear masks and misbehaved with police personnel during weekend curfew and further obstructed them in discharge of their duties has been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Management Act, police said. Also Read - COVID19 Cases: Maharashtra Declares 6 States as Places of Sensitive Origin, Issues Strict Guidelines | Know Details

“We had face masks with us but we didn’t wear them because we felt that it was not for a couple in a car,” said husband Pankaj Dutta. “I feel suffocation and breathing problems when I wear mask. Logically, I thought that it was not needed in the car as I was with my husband only. My opinion is that mask must be worn at public places,” said wife Abha Yadav.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. The couple, travelling in a car, misbehaved with the policemen when they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them. They were taken to Darya Ganj police station and a case was registered, police officials said.Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days.

