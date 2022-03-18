New Delhi: Delhi recorded season’s highest temperature on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius. Several stations across the national capital also registered similar or more maximum temperatures as heat wave conditions prevailed across some parts of the country. Safdarjung Observatory recorded maximum temperature at 36.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while minimum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read - Severe Heat Wave Alert Issued In THESE Parts Of Maharashtra For Next Two Days

Palam Observatory recorded maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius while minimum was 21.5 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road (35.7 & 19.0), Ridge (35.6 & 20.0), Aya Nagar (35.6 & 20.0), Gurgaon (35.7 & 21.2), Jafarpur (34.4 & 18.3), Mungeshpur (33.9 & 17.0), Najafgarh (36.5 & 21.0), Narela (36.0 & 16.8), Pitampura (37.0 & 23.8), Sports Complex (36.2 & 23.9) while SPS Mayur Vihar recorded maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and minimum of 21.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast mainly clear sky, the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 36 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heatwave To Continue In Madhya Pradesh

The IMD on Thursday said heatwave conditions will continue in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and issued a yellow alert for the areas. Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Narmadapuram, with mercury rising to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to IMD, the maximum (day) temperature touched 39 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum (night) temperature hovered at 18 degrees Celsius, which was normal in Bhopal.