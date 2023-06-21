Home

Weather Update: Rain Turns Delhi Weather Pleasant on Yoga Day, MeT Predicts Cloudy Conditions Till Thursday

New Delhi: Women and children react during rains near the India Gate, in New Delhi, Monday, June 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_19_2023_000237B)

Weather Update: Delhi woke up to light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning that brought relief to citizens from hot weather on the International Yoga Day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 38 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in the national capital for June 21.

Delhi can expect cloudy weather and light rain on Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department’s forecast said. The city has been witnessed intermittent rain over the last few days under the influence of the remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Due to heavy rainfall, Gurugram witnessed waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk showed the waterlogging disrupted the traffic movement as vehicles were seen at a standstill.

#WATCH | Heavy waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city (Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/B8Q7IlC8oh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

IMD Weather Forecast

Heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the national capital until June 27, the India Meteorological Department’s forecast shows.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the 40-degree Celsius mark for the next five to six days.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh),” tweeted RWFC on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of , Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) Kotputli, Viratnagar,” it read

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) also extended range model guidance shows an upswing in rain over northwest India in the last week of June.

However, the Met office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the national capital by June 27.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Deramandi), NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Jattari (UP) during next 2 hours,” it tweeted.

The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heat wave so far this year, with meteorologists attributing it to higher-than-usual western disturbances — weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India — this pre-monsoon season (March to May).

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded 111 mm rainfall in May, 262 per cent higher than the long-term average of 30.7 mm and the fourth highest in the month since the Met office started maintaining records.

The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets.

