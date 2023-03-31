Home

Weather Update: Delhi Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Orange Alert, More Showers Across North India Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds which are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi for the second day on Friday as the national capital woke up to waterlogged streets and chilly windy morning. The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall and cloudy weather for the next three to four days, with Friday probably witnessing the peak activity.

Areas including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad and Shamli are likely to witness rainfall.

“There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity,” the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Rain causes flight diversions

The unexpected weather conditions forced diverted flights to divert from Delhi airport and land at nearby airports like Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun and Chandigarh on March 30. On March 25, Delhi witnessed the highest rainfall in a single day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days, said PTI.

IMD Rain forecast for other states

The weather body predicted isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over west Rajasthan on March 30; and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31. Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 31 in northwest India.

In eastern India, scattered to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely from March 31 to April 2. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on March 31, the Met department said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, Mirpur and Jammu

Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, Mirpur and Jammu Haryana: Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Jind, Gurgaon

Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Jind, Gurgaon Punjab: Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Barnala

Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Barnala Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur

Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur Uttarakhand: Pauri, Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital

Pauri, Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Bhind, Shivpuri

Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Bhind, Shivpuri Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Balrampur, Mahoba, Badaun, Mirzapur, Aligarh

Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Balrampur, Mahoba, Badaun, Mirzapur, Aligarh Bihar: Gaya, Begusarai, Patna, Buxar, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Begusarai

Gaya, Begusarai, Patna, Buxar, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Begusarai West Bengal: Birbhum, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargam, North 24 Parganas

Birbhum, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargam, North 24 Parganas Tamil Nadu on yellow alert: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thirunevelli, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Kanyakurmari, Vellore

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thirunevelli, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Kanyakurmari, Vellore Assam: Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrupa rural, West Karbi, Cachar, Barpeta

Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrupa rural, West Karbi, Cachar, Barpeta Meghalaya: West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hill

IMD Issues advisory for farmers

The IMD issued an advisory for farmers urging them to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Complete the harvesting of matured crops in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during clear weather,” the IMD said.

