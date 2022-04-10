New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Sunday (April 10) as the severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital. According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday (April 9), which has been the hottest day in five years.Also Read - Delhi Records Hottest Day In 5 Years, Temperature Soars to 42.4 Degrees Celsius

The IMD in its warning mentioned that this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi Sweats at 40 Degree Celcius, IMD Predicts Hotter Days Ahead | Key Points

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius. Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi To Be Sizzling Hot Till April 6

IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

On Friday (April 8), the maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature in Haryana’s Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

