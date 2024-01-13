Weather Update: Delhi Freezes As Severe Cold Wave Hits North India, No Respite Till Jan 15; Check IMD Forecast

Delhi residents woke up to a chilly morning on Friday as the city experienced the season's first cold wave day. With the minimum temperature dropping below 4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's base weather station recorded a temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: People during a cold and foggy winter morning, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi and several parts of North India are experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to unprecedented lows. The bone-chilling cold has made life difficult for the residents, and there seems to be no respite in sight until January 15th. A thin layer of fog engulfs the national capital on Saturday as the recorded its coldest morning this winter season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. The visibility in the national capital was recorded at 50 meters. As of 5.30 am today, Delhi’s 24-hour average temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature in Delhi may hover around 5 degrees Celsius on Saturday and around 4 degrees on Sunday. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and dense fog in the morning for Saturday with the maximum temperatures likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the city shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, orange alert remains in place for Gurgaon and Faridabad, while Yellow alert has been issued for the rest of Delhi barring Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

IMD warns of bone-chilling cold wave in North India

Bone-chilling cold wave and fog to continue for the next few days, according to IMD

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions expected over North India in the next two days

Cold day to severe day wave conditions likely over the plains of Northwest India in the next three days

Dense to very dense fog conditions expected to prevail over North India in the next five days

Minimum temperatures ranging from 3-7 degree Celsius in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures expected in Central and East India over the next 2-3 days

No significant change in minimum temperatures expected in Northwest India for the next five days

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Friday and Saturday

Cold wave conditions expected in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on Friday, Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, and Bihar on Friday and Sunday

Ground frost conditions very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana on Saturday

According to the Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

